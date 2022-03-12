MOUNT CARMEL - Carole Robinson went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday March 11 after an extended illness.
The family will receive friends on Sunday March 13 at Ridgeview Baptist Church 234 Hurd Rd Church Hill, TN from 2:00 to 3:00 PM with the service to follow.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ross Campground Methodist Church c/o Janie Kincheloe 107 Ivy Lane Gray, TN 37615
To leave an online message for the Robinson family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Robinson family.