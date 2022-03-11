MOUNT CARMEL - Carole Robinson went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday March 11 after an extended illness.
She was born July 4, 1942 in Kingsport, TN. Carole had worked at Rental Uniform and Tiny Giant Market in Mt Carmel. She enjoyed shopping, helping with her grandchildren, and spending time with family. She was a friendly face to everyone she met.
She attended Ross Campground Methodist Church and Ridgeview Baptist before her declining health.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Donald Robinson; parents, Sherrill and Margaret Mullins.
She is survived by daughter, Donna (Jeff) Hill; grandchildren, Chandler (Krista) Hill, Chloe Hill, Olivia Hill, and Eli Hill; great granddaughter, Eden Hill; brother, Jim (Wanda) Mullins; sister, Bobbie Wells; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday March 13 at Ridgeview Baptist Church 234 Hurd Rd Church Hill, TN from 2:00 to 3:00 PM with the service to follow.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ross Campground Methodist Church c/o Janie Kincheloe 107 Ivy Lane Gray, TN 37615
To leave an online message for the Robinson family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
