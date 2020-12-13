KINGSPORT - Carole Mac Dougall, (87), of Asbury Place, Kingsport, TN, formerly of Dallas and Beaumont, PA, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. She was born in December 1932 in West Pittston, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Magno) Shard. Her husband was the late Carl Mac Dougall who passed away December 2000. Carole is survived by her son Jim and his wife Betty of Gray, TN and son Tom and his wife Margie of Centermoreland, PA and granddaughters Sarah and Molly, and grandsons Trevor, wife Ashley and Mitchell.
Carole was preceded in death by brothers, Michael Shard and Ralph Shard; and sisters, Marion McDermott and Sophie Cicero, nephew Michael Shard and niece Patricia Dell. In addition, she is survived by nieces Barbara Ann Shard, Roxanne Rusing, Adrienne Seiarra and Jacqueline Cicero.
Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Dominic’s Parish, Kingsport, TN on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Mass will be live streamed via St. Dominic’s YouTube Channel. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Orcutt cemetery, Noxen PA.
Arrangements by Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, TN and Snowdon Funeral Home, Shavertown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbury Place 100 Netherland Lane, Kingsport TN 37660 or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made on Hamlett-Dobson’s website.