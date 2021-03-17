KINGSPORT - Carol “Yvonne” Cantrell, age 83, of Kingsport (Bloomingdale area) went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at home with her family by her side. Born and raised in Kingsport, she was a graduate of Ketron High School, Berea College and E.T.S.U. Yvonne was a 1st grade teacher in Sullivan County for 30 years with most of her career spent teaching at Brookside Elementary, where she was honored as the “Teacher of the Year” in 1990. She was a member of Kingsley United Methodist Church where she continued her love of teaching with “Kingsley Kids.”
She was preceded in death by her late husband of 50 years, Orville “Ardy” Cantrell, Jr; parents, Gordon and Edith Blakely; step-mother, Lucille Blakely; sister, Phyllis Foulk; and brother-in-law, Tom Roach.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Tammy Stanley and husband, Tim, of Elizabethton, and Sammie Wagner and husband, Steve, of Kingsport; 4 grandchildren, R.J. Haywood, Matthew Stanley, Paul Wagner and wife, Latisa, and Amanda Wagner; 4 great-grandchildren, Taryn Haywood, Amaya Haywood, Nova Stanley and Kinsley Wagner; twin sister, Uneva Graves and husband, Gene; sister, Sandra Roach; brother, Tommy Blakely and wife, Margaret; brother-in-law, Roy Foulk and wife, Faye; step-sister, Wilma Pyle and husband, Dickie; step-brother, Charles Anderson; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony for Yvonne will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Association, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Imagination Library or Kingsley United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice for their loving care and support for Yvonne during her time of declining health.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home of downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Cantrell family.