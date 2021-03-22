KINGSPORT - Carol Wellman, 85, of Kingsport, Tennessee died March 18, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born, May 21, 1935, in Logan, West Virginia the daughter of the late Lena and George Cooper. She was the oldest daughter of 8 children. On March 13, 1961 she married the late Donald Wellman in Lebanon Virginia.
Carol was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Mt. Carmel where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and taught the preschool Mission Friends.
She was a member of the DAR and was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel by the governor of Kentucky in 2011.
She was a nanny to two different families in Kingsport and helped raise six girls as her own grandchildren.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Cheryl Wellman of Huntersville, NC; grandson Connor Wellman; brothers James Cooper (Anita) of Basel, Switzerland; George Cooper (Sue) of Bristol, TN; sisters Mary Miller and Diane Holcomb (David) of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers Dan Cooper (Dee) of Kingsport, TN; Richard Cooper (Phyllis) of Logan WV and sister Libby Farmer of Chicago, IL.
There will be a memorial service for Carol at a later date.