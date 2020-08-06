BLOUNTVILLE - Carol Sue Williams, 84, entered into the loving arms of Jesus during the morning hours of Thursday (August 6, 2020) peacefully at her home. Carol was born on August 15, 1935 in Pulaski, VA to the late Carl Allen & Emma Earle (Crabtree) Shufflebarger.
Carol grew up in Pulaski, VA. She graduated from Madison College with a degree in Business. Carol was a very devoted mother and grandmother that lived life serving her family. She loved attending sporting events that her children and grandchildren participated in. She was a dedicated member of Indian Springs Christian Church. Carol was a loving wife, grandmother sister, aunt, and friend; she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Bobby F. Williams; and twin sisters, Carle Phibbs and Tess Hueston.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Carl Williams & wife Susan; daughter, Emily Robinette & husband Kevin; six grandchildren, Mary Sutherland & husband Dillon, Abbey Williams, Ben Williams, Hayley Robinette, Rachel Robinette, and Mark Robinette; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Carol will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband on Saturday (August 8, 2020) at 3 p.m. in the Garden of Everlasting Life III at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Mike Beverly officiating.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Indian Springs Christian Church (5536 Kiowa Street Kingsport, TN 37664) at 5 p.m. with Pastor Mike Beverly officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Indian Springs Baptist Church (5536 Kiowa Street Kingsport, TN 37664).
Online condolences may be made to the Williams family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.