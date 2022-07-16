BLOUNTVILLE - Carol Shelton Price of Blountville passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Carol was born in Yuma, Virginia and was a graduate of Gate City High School. She worked at Eastman and then served as a dedicated mail carrier in the Indian Springs area for 30 years. Carol was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church and volunteered in the nursery. Carol was known for her sense of humor, her strength, her faith and most of all her love for her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ellen Fields Shelton and Willard Shelton; siblings Smith Shelton, Harold Shelton, Sybil Bowen (Jerry), and Linda Arcenaux (Tom).
Carol, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, James Michael Price; three dear children, Tim Hobbs (Krystal) of Manchester, TN, James Hobbs (Amy) of Nashville, TN, and Jonathan Price (Chandra) of Blountville, TN; four precious grandchildren; Willow Hobbs, Graham Hobbs, Bentley Price and Luca Price. In addition, she is survived by sisters, Bobbie Duffy, Cindy Weaver (Ben) and Allison Alley (Jeff); brother, Allyn Hood.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Bill Simms officiating. A graveside service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19th at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend graveside services are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. and then proceed to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
