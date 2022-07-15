Carol S. Price Jul 15, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Blountville - Carol Price, 76, of Blountville, passed away, July 14, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced later by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Carol S. Price Condolence Arrangement Kingsport Bristol Regional Medical Center Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video