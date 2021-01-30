CHURCH HILL – Carol Ruth Smith Taliaferro, 86, of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and loved the Lord Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald Brooks; second husband, Ben Taliaferro; parents, Oliver and Jewell Starr Smith; daughter, Marita Nerren; son, Michael Brooks; brother, Ervin Smith.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Susan Bear (Johnnie) and Michelle Wolfe (Scott); 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Myron Smith (Bernice) and Steve Smith (Elsie); several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-6 pm Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill.
A funeral service will follow at 6 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Johnnie Bear officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 pm on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Reddington Cemetery, N County Road 1200E, Reddington, Indiana.
