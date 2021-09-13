CHURCH HILL - Carol Overbey, age 75, of Church Hill, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a lengthy illness.
Born in Charleston, West Virginia on July 12, 1946, a daughter of the late Earl and Helen Nelson, she has resided in this area her entire life.
She attended Lynn View High School. Carol married Gene Overbey on September 19, 1963 in Gate City, Virginia. She retired from the Kingsport Press in 1983 following 8 years of service. She was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Overbey will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mommy, mamaw, sister, and friend who loved to play bingo.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Holston Valley ICU, 5th Floor, for the intensive care they gave her.
In addition to her parents, Carol is preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Ann Overbey; and three brothers, Jimmy, Junior and Robert.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gene Overbey; daughter, Vickie Carter (Chris Brown) of Gray; son, Frank Overbey of Blountville; three grandchildren, Dustin, Cara and Chloe; three great-grandchildren, Gracie, Annie and Jaxson; three sisters and two brothers.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in Church Hill Memorial Gardens.
Those attending services are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:00 pm on Wednesday and then proceed to the cemetery.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Carol Overbey.