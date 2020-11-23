KINGSPORT - Carol Lee Johnson, 75, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Carol was born on September 7, 1945 in Kingsport to the late Charles Hubert Arnold and Dorothy Faye Rogers Arnold. She was a 1962 graduate of Lynn View High School. On August 21, 1965 she married the love of her life, Kenneth Ray Johnson. She worked for several years as a secretary for Mason-Dixon before her retirement. She is a former V.P. of the Kingsport Area Safety Council. Carol was a loving wife, devoted aunt, and friend to so many.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 55 years, Kenneth Ray Johnson; aunt, Joan Simpson and husband R.C.; and a host of nieces and nephews by marriage.
A private graveside service was held for the family.
Those wishing to express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Johnson Family