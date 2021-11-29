KINGSPORT - Carol Jean Puckett, 52, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at her home.
The Puckett family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Terry Puckett officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place on Thursday, December 2, 2021 in the Garden of Mausoleum in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 12 pm. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081.