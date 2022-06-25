SURGOINSVILLE - Carol Jean Dibble Anderson passed away and left this current life and called to her permanent home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 23, 2022.
Visitation hours will be from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Grace Baptist Church, Surgoinsville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church, Surgoinsville with Pastor Donnie Anderson officiating.
Interment will follow Monday, June 27, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN.
