SURGOINSVILLE - Carol Jean Dibble Anderson passed away and left this current life and called to her permanent home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 23, 2022. Carol was born June 23, 1940 to the late Russell and Elsa Dibble in Buffalo, New York. Donnie and Carol Anderson were married July 20, 1968 at Grace Baptist Church, Surgoinsville, Tennessee. During her life, she loved being involved in Public and Christian Education as well as very involved in church activities with youth, kids, ladies' work, and mission work.
Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by siblings, sister Mary Dibble, brother Kurt Dibble (Marsha). Her sister Grace Dibble Harms (Herb) passed away the same morning as Carol on June 23, 2022. Those siblings that still live to cherish her memories are her brother Merton Dibble (Freda) of Kingsport and sister Adeline Carver of Surgoinsville.
Carol is survived by daughter Sonja Anderson Adams (Bobby) of Florence, KY, daughter Kimberly Anderson Brewster (Bryan) of Church Hill, and son Sean Anderson (Cindy) of Morristown. Grandchildren Samantha (Hunter), Phillip (Becca), Andrew, Elizabeth, Aaron, Jonathan, Drew, Nicolas, Katherine, Jordyn and Peter; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Grace Baptist Church, Surgoinsville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church, Surgoinsville with Pastor Donnie Anderson officiating.
Interment will follow Monday, June 27, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN.
Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Anderson family.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com