"Well done good and faithful servant." Welcome home!
On March 3, 2023 Carol Hutchins spent a joyous day laughing in fellowship with her family. When she fell asleep that night Jesus gathered her into His arms and welcomed her into her heavenly home.
Carol resided in Kingsport, TN and was born on June 2, 1943 to the late William and Ethel Rhoton in Scott County, Virginia. Along with her parents, Carol will be joyously reunited with her sister, Virginia Clendenin and special brother-in-law Clyde Clendenin.
Carol will be greatly missed by her three children: Rebecca Ann York, Mary Beth Vaughn, and John Benjamin Jones. Her memory will be cherished by four grandchildren: Alison York, William York, Emily Vaughn, and Brianna Jones, and one great grandson, Ethan Leach.
Carol was very creative. She enjoyed crafts and was an extremely accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed working puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy and usually had the correct answer before the contestants! She liked antiques and loved going to garage sales.
Carol was a spirit filled Christian who loved the Lord, her family, and her friends. She proudly witnessed to everyone she met about the love of Christ. She began every morning by praying for each of her children and grandchildren and "covering them with the blood of Jesus."
Carol had a thirst for knowledge from her Bible. She could quote and find comfort in scripture for any situation. She was a faithful servant and supported many ministries.
Carol worked hard her entire life and never backed down from a challenge. She was always doing yard work, gardening, and canning produce she had grown.
Carol retired from Wellmont where she was the executive assistant to the president of Holston Valley Hospital. She had strong values and did everything with honesty and integrity.
Per Carol's wishes there will be no viewing or funeral, however, family and friends are invited to attend graveside services which will be held at Holston View Cemetery, 226-292 Yuma Road, Weber City, Virginia on Thursday March 9 at 2:00 pm.
The family is deeply grateful for the love and support given by Gentiva Hospice Services.
"And ye now therefore have sorrow: but I will see you again, and your heart shall rejoice, and your joy no man taketh from you." John 16:22
