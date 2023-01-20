KINGSPORT - Carol Baker Francisco, 94, Kingsport, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Asbury Place, Kingsport. Carol was born in Knox County, Tennessee to Wesley and Thelma Baker on November 14, 1928. Carol married Lynn Francisco on November 20, 1954, and they resided in Chicago and St. Louis before moving to Kingsport. Carol worked at Eastman prior to marrying Lynn and after raising their two sons, she ran the company store at the Press for several years. Carol was a faithful, longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport and volunteered her time and effort to various charitable and community organizations as well as her church throughout her adult life. Carol loved helping others and loved arranging flowers for events and friends special occasions, many of which were grown by her husband. If you knew Carol, you know that she had a true servant’s heart and devoted the majority of her time and efforts to loving and serving her family, friends and community in any way she possibly could.
Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, H. Lynn Francisco, by her parents, Wesley Baker and Thelma Asher Baker Gillespie and her beloved step-father Ed Gillespie, her In Laws, Lyle DeWolfe Francisco and Pearl Clemons Francisco, by her brothers, the “Baker Boys”, Matt Baker and wife Alice, Hughes Baker (killed in action on Guam) and Charles “Chaddy” Baker and wife, Mary all three of whom served this Country in World War II, and younger brother, James Baker, who served in Korea, and her beloved brother and sister-in-law, Don and Ruth Francisco. Carol was also predeceased by her special uncle William Fishburn “Mickey” Cale who provided support to the entire Baker family during the Great Depression years.
Carol is survived by her devoted sons, Jeff and wife, Cathy of Batesville, IN, and grandsons, Nicholas and wife, Ashley and great-grandchildren, Zayden and Lillian, and grandson Douglas; son, Gregory and wife, Robin of Kingsport; granddaughter, Jillian Francisco Earhart and husband, Joseph, and great-granddaughter, Ensley; grandson, Talmage; step-grandson Austin Brown and wife Olivia and great-grandson Benton; sister Linda Gillespie, niece Jackie Birdwell and great nieces and nephews Madeline, Sam, Ella and Ben; sister-in-law Jo Ann Circosta, niece Brooks and husband David Eggers and nephew Chuck Baker, nephew Matt Baker and wife Susan, nieces Julie and husband Chris Chouteau, Cai Baker and Beki Baker, and numerous great nieces and nephews; nephew, Richard Francisco and wife, Mary Pat, who was by side at the time of her passing; niece, Donna Horner; great-nephew, Josh and wife, Heather and their children Luke and Maggie; and great-niece, Kari and husband, Travis and their son Gage.
The family also pays special tribute to all of the nurses and staff at Asbury for their loving care of Carol in her final days and to her special caregiver Linda Colclough who provided care and comfort in her final days as well.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:30 am at First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Doctor William Michael Shelton officiating. There will be a reception in the Fellowship Hall following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Presbyterian Church, 100 West Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660, or Seasons of Hope, 706 Antioch Road, Johnson City, TN 37604.