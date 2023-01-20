KINGSPORT - Carol Baker Francisco, 94, Kingsport, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Asbury Place, Kingsport. Carol was born in Knox County, Tennessee to Wesley and Thelma Baker on November 14, 1928. Carol married Lynn Francisco on November 20, 1954, and they resided in Chicago and St. Louis before moving to Kingsport. Carol worked at Eastman prior to marrying Lynn and after raising their two sons, she ran the company store at the Press for several years. Carol was a faithful, longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport and volunteered her time and effort to various charitable and community organizations as well as her church throughout her adult life. Carol loved helping others and loved arranging flowers for events and friends special occasions, many of which were grown by her husband. If you knew Carol, you know that she had a true servant’s heart and devoted the majority of her time and efforts to loving and serving her family, friends and community in any way she possibly could.

Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, H. Lynn Francisco, by her parents, Wesley Baker and Thelma Asher Baker Gillespie and her beloved step-father Ed Gillespie, her In Laws, Lyle DeWolfe Francisco and Pearl Clemons Francisco, by her brothers, the “Baker Boys”, Matt Baker and wife Alice, Hughes Baker (killed in action on Guam) and Charles “Chaddy” Baker and wife, Mary all three of whom served this Country in World War II, and younger brother, James Baker, who served in Korea, and her beloved brother and sister-in-law, Don and Ruth Francisco. Carol was also predeceased by her special uncle William Fishburn “Mickey” Cale who provided support to the entire Baker family during the Great Depression years.

