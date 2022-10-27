BLACKWATER, VA - Carol Dwight Roberts, 69 of Blackwater, VA went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. He was the son of the late Kay Roberts and Ruth Livesay Roberts. He worked 34 1/2 years for Norfolk Southern Rail Road. Carol loved his family, gospel music and being outdoors. He was also a member of First Pentecostal Church of Rye Cove. In addition to his parents, Carol is preceded in death by his brother, Lloyd Roberts; sisters, Kathleen Hand and Sue Bledsoe; granddaughter, Billie Johnson.

Mr. Roberts is survived by his loving wife of 46 yrs., Jannette Roberts; daughter, Nancy Dye and husband Jeff; son, Troy Roberts and wife Katherine; grandchildren, Tanner Dye, MacKenzie Hall, Willie Kay Roberts, and Charles Frazier; sisters, Murtice Vaughn and Loudema Hilton; brother, Unice Roberts; several nieces and nephews.

