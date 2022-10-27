BLACKWATER, VA - Carol Dwight Roberts, 69 of Blackwater, VA went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. He was the son of the late Kay Roberts and Ruth Livesay Roberts. He worked 34 1/2 years for Norfolk Southern Rail Road. Carol loved his family, gospel music and being outdoors. He was also a member of First Pentecostal Church of Rye Cove. In addition to his parents, Carol is preceded in death by his brother, Lloyd Roberts; sisters, Kathleen Hand and Sue Bledsoe; granddaughter, Billie Johnson.
Mr. Roberts is survived by his loving wife of 46 yrs., Jannette Roberts; daughter, Nancy Dye and husband Jeff; son, Troy Roberts and wife Katherine; grandchildren, Tanner Dye, MacKenzie Hall, Willie Kay Roberts, and Charles Frazier; sisters, Murtice Vaughn and Loudema Hilton; brother, Unice Roberts; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 PM Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the residence. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jimmy Hammonds officiating. Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Childress Family Cemetery in Blackwater, VA. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 AM to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Dye, Troy Roberts, Jeff Thacker, Haskel Bledsoe, Randy Bledsoe and Mark Bledsoe. Honorary pallbearers will be Unice Roberts, Hoyt Bledsoe, Claude Cox and Dale Edwards.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care, Norton, VA.
Family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice and Palliative Care, Susie Wilkins and Jeri Price.