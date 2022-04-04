APPALACHIA, VA - Carol Davis Lane, 59, of Appalachia, VA, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, VA. Funeral services will be held at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Garrett Lee officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses. To view the complete obituary or to leave online condolences to the Lane family please visit www.royagreenfuneralhome.com