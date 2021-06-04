ANDOVER, VA - Carol Carter Crum (Tootsie), 86, of Andover, VA, was reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, DJ, on the night of June 2, 2021, at Lonesome Pine Hospital. She was a loving, joyful, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all, as well as a member of the Andover Church. With a smile on her face, Carol loved to share her faith in God, encouraging and supporting people, especially her family. Her children and grandchildren were her most treasured gifts of whom she was so very proud. She will truly be missed by them.
She was preceded in death by her husband, DJ of Andover, VA; daughter, Sheri Lee Crum of Andover, VA; parents, Mary Carter Smith and Charles Carter of Andover, VA; brothers and sisters, Charles Reeser (Ann) Carter of Utah; Doug Carter of Andover, VA; Betty Jo (Earl) Hubbard of Indiana; mother and father-in-law, McClellan (Hazel) Crum of West Virginia; sister-in-law, Shirley McNeal of Florida; brother-in-law, Troy Perry of West Virginia.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Charlie) Barnett; son, Ronnie Crum; son, David Crum, all of Andover, VA; grandchildren, Jessica Barnett of Bristol, TN; Laura Barnett (Seth Gilpin) of Jonesville, VA; Ashley (Austin) Williams of Norton, VA; Ethan Crum of Big Stone Gap, VA; Eli and Emaree Crum of Appalachia, VA; great-grandchildren, Colton and Kenzlie Huffman of Norton, VA; brother, Larry (Geneva) Carter of Andover, VA; brother-in-law, Junior Crum of WV; sister-in-law, Verlie Perry of West Virginia; a very special loved cousin, Jean Messer; and many nieces and nephews.
The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Campbell of Ballad Health, Dr. Cruz, Dr. Lange, nurses and staff at Lonesome Pine Hospital, and the Appalachia Rescue Squad. Also, a very special thank you to Rev. Tony Nunley and the Andover Church family.
The family will receive friends at Roy A. Green Funeral Home on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will follow in the chapel with Rev. Tony Nunley officiating. Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, June 6, 2021, at American Legion Cemetery at 11 a.m. For anyone wishing to follow in the funeral procession, please be at Roy A. Green Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m.
Carol’s favorite family blessing to you from Numbers: “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn His face toward you and give you peace.”