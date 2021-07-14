WISE, VA – Carol Brickey, 70, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at her residence. She was a former member of Central Freewill Baptist Church in Norton. She loved working in her flower garden and enjoyed the company of her two dogs. She was a daughter of the late Leroy Franklin Wilkins and Claudia Anderson Wilkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Brickey; two sisters, Diana Wilkins Herron and Dina Sue Pyecraft; two brothers, Leroy Wilkins, Jr. and James Wilkins; two aunts, Henrietta Dishman and Jean Day.
She is survived by her husband, Sterling Brickey of Wise, Va.; two sons, Chip Brickey and his wife Christie and Robert Brickey and his wife Melissa all of Wise, Va.; grandchildren, Tyler Brickey and his wife Allie, Savanna Jessee and her husband Josh, Ben Brickey, Evan Brickey and Emilee Brickey; two aunts, Jonnie Gail Freeman and Peggy Hensley and her husband George; uncles, Doug Day and Giles Dishman; several cousins, nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm Monday, July 19, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to St, Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting https://www.stjude.org/give.
Special thank you to MSA Home Health and Hospice including Clara Brown, LPN, Selena Ramey, CNA, Arlona Boggs, MSM, Alexis Jessee, RN, and Teresa Booker, LPN.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Brickey Family.
