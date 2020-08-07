Carol Baier Aug 7, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Carol Baier, 70, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Carol Baier Hill Residence Oak Recommended for you Trending Now Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.