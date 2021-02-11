GREENEVILLE - Carol B. Holliday, 72, of Greeneville, formerly of Michigan, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Greeneville Community Hospital East. She volunteered for the Greene County Humane Society, the American Red Cross, the Roby Fitzgerald Center, Indivisible Greene County, and Wolf-PAC Tennessee.
She was a graduate of Lawrence Tech University, with a degree in Electrical Engineering. She was an engineer for Ford Motor Company for 23 years. She continued her education at Henry Ford Community College.
She is survived by her mother: Sally Forbes Holliday of Lincoln Paris, MI; 1 sister: Pat Holliday Ditsch; brother & sister-in-law: Michael & Rose Marie Holliday, all of Lincoln Park, MI; nieces & nephews: Linda & Daniel Chapman; great nephew: Michael Holliday; great nieces: Jennifer Holliday, Jordan Ditsch.
She was preceded in death by her father: Houston Holliday; brother-in-law: Fritz Ditsch; nephews: David Ditsch, Robert “Joey” Ditsch.
Her ashes will be taken to her home state of Michigan and laid to rest in Romulus Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The Greene County Humane Society @ 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN 37743, The American Red Cross @ 315 N. State of Franklin Road, Greeneville, TN 37604, or The Second Harvest Food Bank @ 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com