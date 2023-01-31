Carol Ann Gilbert, age 85, passed away while in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Carol was born August 7, 1937, to the late Virgil Herren and Mildred Kratzer Herren in Columbus, Ohio. Mrs. Gilbert was a member of Weber City Church of God. She was the best mother she was a special person who opened her home to many and was loved by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Roy Charles Gilbert; daughter, Wanda Haney; sons Larry Gilbert, John Roy Gilbert and Lonny Mansperger.
Mrs. Gilbert is survived by her 4 daughters, Connie Bradley (Wayne), Yvonne Gilbert, Mary Murphy and Thelma Jane Gilbert; 2 special adopted daughters, Gail Veum (Don) and Betty Mansperger; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Weber City, Virginia. Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor David Gillenwater officiating. Music will be provided by Chris Holder.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 11 AM at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, Virginia. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 AM.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Teresa Phelps with Amedysis Home Health.