Carol Ann Gilbert, age 85, passed away while in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Carol was born August 7, 1937, to the late Virgil Herren and Mildred Kratzer Herren in Columbus, Ohio. Mrs. Gilbert was a member of Weber City Church of God. She was the best mother she was a special person who opened her home to many and was loved by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Roy Charles Gilbert; daughter, Wanda Haney; sons Larry Gilbert, John Roy Gilbert and Lonny Mansperger.

Mrs. Gilbert is survived by her 4 daughters, Connie Bradley (Wayne), Yvonne Gilbert, Mary Murphy and Thelma Jane Gilbert; 2 special adopted daughters, Gail Veum (Don) and Betty Mansperger; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you