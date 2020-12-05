JOHNSON CITY - Carol Ann Davis Bailey, 74, of Johnson City, was called to be with her Lord and Savior in her eternal home on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.
Born February 14, 1946, Carol spent her children’s earlier years staying at home and caring for her family. Throughout her life she taught numerous bible studies and art classes. She worked for Aerojet in Jonesborough until 1993. Carol worked for several years with Precept Ministries and Central Baptist Hixson. After moving to Louisville, Kentucky, she served in the New Member Outreach Ministry at Southeast Christian Church from November 5, 2001 until October 17, 2008. Carol spent her last years living at Cornerstone Village in Johnson City, Tennessee. Her love for Jesus brought her to start an inductive bible study at Cornerstone facility where she made many friends and shared her love for Christ. Prior to her passing, she was able to share that God had blessed her and it was an answer to her prayer that her family was able to see her after her previous isolation.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Nora and Samuel J. Davis; sisters, Lolla Dugger and Wilma Boggs; and brother, Samuel J. Davis Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Chuck Bailey and wife Amy, Rob Bailey and fiancé Jeri Lynn Richardson, Jeff Bailey and fiancé Sarah Bailey; daughter, Leslie Bailey-Holland and husband Mark; her grandchildren, Christina and husband Zaccarie Campbell, Alex Bailey and fiancé Zach Lecian, Jessica Bailey, Courtney Bailey, Ashley Bailey, Grace Bailey, and Addison Fagley; and her three great grandchildren, Charles Moore, Kayleigh Campbell and Liam Campbell.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday December 6, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
A small family graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Lee Memorial Gardens in Pennington Gap, VA.
Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Johnson City Medical Center for taking special care of her in her final days.