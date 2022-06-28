Carmon F. Patrick, 89, a former resident of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, June 27, 2022, at his residence in Knoxville, TN surrounded by his loving family.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
