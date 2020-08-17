KINGSPORT - Carlton Reed, age 58 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, August 17, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Kingsport, TN on July 9, 1962. He was a member of the VA National Guard. Carlton loved telling a good story, going to the beach and spending time with his family.
Carlton was preceded in death by his father, Carl B. Reed.
He was survived by his wife, Debra Dockery Reed; mother, Effie Stapleton Reed; daughter Cassidi Reed and fiancé, Jason Tidwell; son Tanner Reed and wife Jessica; granddaughter, Avalee Reed who was the light of his life; brothers Cain Reed and wife Benita, Cavin Reed and wife Tammy, Chris “Gov” Reed and wife Penny; several nieces, nephews and special little buddy, Oliver Whitson
Due to Covid 19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of ICU and W3 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
