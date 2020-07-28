CHURCH HILL - Carlos Gene Bise 64, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home. He was a graduate of Lynn View High School in the class of 1975. Carlos was an avid Green Bay Packers fan along with Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Kyle Busch. He retired from Silgan after over 30 years of service. Carlos attended Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mt. Carmel. He was a loving husband, father, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Carlos was preceded in death by his father, Carl Bise; father- in- law and mother-in-law, James and Lucille Martin.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Judy Bise; son, James Bise; mother, Shirley Phillips; sister, Carla Shuffler; brother, Cord Bise; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A funeral service will follow with Pastor James Adams and Pastor Terry Roberts officiating. Music will be provided by the Lighthouse Quartet.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bryan Martin, Mike Morelock, Jordan Morelock, Mike Gibson, Rick Mullenix, Brad Martin, Tim Thacker, and Randall Mannering. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
