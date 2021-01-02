KINGSPORT – Carlos Eddie McMurray, 86 of Kingsport, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, January 1, 2021 at his residence with his wife, Billie Ann Carter McMurray and nephew, Brian Keith Carter by his side. Eddie was born in Hiltons, VA on May 26, 1934. His lifelong passion was cars and helping family and friends with everything from plumbing to electrical to repairing their cars. Eddie was an avid NASCAR fan and seldom missed a race. He retired from Palace Vending Company in 2007. Eddie attended Arcadia Presbyterian Church for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ruben McMurray and Farie Epperson McMurray both of Hiltons, VA; his brothers, Ralph McMurray (Vivian) and Garvey McMurray; half-brothers, Homer, Dennis, Walter, Hubert, Forrest and Sylvan McMurray and Charlie and James Hensley; half-sisters, Myrtle Taylor, Nellie Ketron, Maggie Groves and Sibby Carter.
Eddie is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Billie Ann Carter McMurray; nephew, Brian Keith Carter; sisters-in-law, Helen Stricklin (Ken) and Carolyn Carter; brother-in-law, Perry Carter (Rose Ann); many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm Monday, January 4, 2021 at Arcadia Presbyterian Church, 4616 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport 37660.
A funeral service will follow at 3 pm at the church with Rev. Larry Stallard, Rev. Ken Strickland and Rev. John Irwin officiating. Music will be provided by Dottie Slaughter and Robbie Walker.
Burial will follow at Gardener’s Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arcadia Presbyterian Church.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care and to brother-in-law, Ken Strickland.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the McMurray family.