KINGSPORT – Carlos Eddie McMurray, 86 of Kingsport, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, January 1, 2021 at his residence with his wife, Billie Ann Carter McMurray and nephew, Brian Keith Carter by his side.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm Monday, January 4, 2021 at Arcadia Presbyterian Church, 4616 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport 37660.
A funeral service will follow at 3 pm at the church with Rev. Larry Stallard, Rev. Ken Strickland and Rev. John Irwin officiating. Music will be provided by Dottie Slaughter and Robbie Walker.
Burial will follow at Gardener’s Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arcadia Presbyterian Church.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care and to brother-in-law, Ken Strickland.
