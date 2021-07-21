CHURCH HILL - Carlos Benny Peace, age 75, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 19, 2021. He was born on July 9, 1946 in Middlesboro, KY. Benny was a 1969 alumnus of Eastern Kentucky University. He was a retiree of Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport with 32+ years of service. In his free time, Benny loved playing golf with friends, and fishing and hunting. Most of all, he was a man of devout faith in his Lord and Savior, and was a proud member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
Benny was preceded in death by his parents, James and Eula Peace; 2 sisters and a brother.
Benny is survived by his 2 sons, Matthew Peace and Luke Peace; daughter, Valerie Peace; grandchildren, Samuel Thomas, Savannah Hunter and Chandler Hunter; siblings, Kathleen Peace Michaud (Jim) and Jerry Peace (Joan); several nieces, nephews and a host of friends and church family.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Randy Frye officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is proudly serving the Peace family.