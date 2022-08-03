KINGSPORT - Carles Godsey, 95, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at Madison House on August 2, 2022. He was born to the late Charlie G. Godsey and Townsey Harkleroad Godsey. Carles will be remembered as a selfless and Godly man, always taking care of others, and known by many as “Beaver” at the Mead Paper.
Carles was a World War II veteran, serving as a Private in the Army. He later went on to retire from Mead after 40 + years of dedicated service. He enjoyed brisk walks, taking in the beautiful sights either alone or with his friends in the mall. Carles was a loving father, husband, and friend.
Along with his parents, Carles is preceded in death by his wife, Cora Godsey; sons, Junior and Charlie Godsey; brothers, Leslie, Henry, and Joe Godsey; sister, Peggy Godsey Clipse; and grandson, Lee Dobbs.
Carles is survived by his daughter, Pat Dobbs (Hermon); brother, Paul Godsey; daughter-in-law, Sherri Blakley (Artie); grandchildren, Michael Godsey, Kaleia Godsey, Chad Dobbs, Lori Crawford; special friends, Florence Hammons, Linda Dickerson, Mary Tennant, and Cleo Hensley; along with several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The Godsey family will gather to greet friends and share memories with a Graveside Service on August 6, 2022 at 11 am in the Garden of Christus at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Wayne Baker officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. All those attending are asked to meet at the graveside; Military Honors will be performed by Post 3 and Post 265.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Godsey family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park are in charge of arrangements. 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN, 37664 (423) 288-2081
