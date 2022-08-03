KINGSPORT - Carles Godsey, 95, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at Madison House on August 2, 2022. He was born to the late Charlie G. Godsey and Townsey Harkleroad Godsey. Carles will be remembered as a selfless and Godly man, always taking care of others, and known by many as “Beaver” at the Mead Paper.

Carles was a World War II veteran, serving as a Private in the Army. He later went on to retire from Mead after 40 + years of dedicated service. He enjoyed brisk walks, taking in the beautiful sights either alone or with his friends in the mall. Carles was a loving father, husband, and friend.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video