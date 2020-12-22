Carlene Matlock Potter was born August 6, 1953 in Pennington Gap, VA, the daughter of the late Neal Carr Matlock, Sr. and Jewell Edith Matlock.
She is survived by her husband Danny Potter, her daughter Kim Potter Webster and husband, Scott of Richmond, KY, three grandchildren Mackenzie Webster, Ashley Webster, Ryan Webster plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing. Also a brother Neal Carr Matlock, Jr.
Carlene worked in a factory for 30 years and then went to college and received an associate of Science degree. She then worked as a medical assistant for 10 years. Carlene loved animals and loved being with her family.
Carlene Matlock Potter departed this life on Monday, December 21st, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Hill Side Cemetery in Jonesville, VA with Marvin Matlock officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 AM for the service.
Pall Bearers will be Scott Webster, Ryan Webster, Neal Carr Matlock, Jr., Marvin Matlock, and funeral home staff.
Province Funeral Home of 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277 is in charge of the arrangements.
Phone 276-546-2456
Due to covid-19 state regulations, those attending the graveside service are asked to wear masks/facial covering. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place, and no more than 10 people.