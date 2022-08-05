KINGSPORT - Carlene Martin LeMaster passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a long illness.

Carlene was born in Jonesville, VA on October 31, 1942. She later moved to Ohio and then back to Church Hill, TN and then to Kingsport, TN where she worked and retired from the Kingsport Press.

