KINGSPORT - Carlene Martin LeMaster passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a long illness.
Carlene was born in Jonesville, VA on October 31, 1942. She later moved to Ohio and then back to Church Hill, TN and then to Kingsport, TN where she worked and retired from the Kingsport Press.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hobert and Maxie Martin; four brothers, LC, Donald Ray, Buford and J.E. Martin and one sister, Willa Jean Worley.
She is survived by her daughter, Tonya LeMaster and her son, Kevin LeMaster, both of Kingsport, TN; two grandchildren, Kayla Snapp and Alexus Schmoldt; one great-grandchild; one sister, Ruth (Jim) Shipley; several nieces and nephews and special friends, Sue Cupari and Johnny Crawford.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022 in the Ramey Family Cemetery in Jonesville, VA.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Crawford, Stacey Kiersey, Tom Aspell, Jason Eason, Donnie Haynes, and Larry Snapp.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriners Hospital. The family wishes to thank Holston Valley Doctors and ICU Unit for the wonderful care that was provided.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the LeMaster family.
