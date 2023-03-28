Matthew 25-21
“Well done, thou good and faithful servant...Enter thou into the joy of thy Lord”
CHURCH HILL - Carleen C. Webb, 88, Church Hill, Tenn., went home to be with her Lord, Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Holston Valley Hospital, Kingsport. She was born April 28, 1934 in Newland, North Carolina, to the late Alfred P. & Hester Lewis Calhoun. Carleen was a 1953 graduate of Newland High School. She had lived in the Kingsport area for a number of years. She was the Pre-need Counselor at Memorial Funeral Chapel, Elizabethton for several years. She had worked with various funeral homes in the area of pre-need planning. Prior to that, she was employed as a bookkeeper and accountant for over 25 years. She was employed at the Kingsport Press for eight years. Carleen was a member of the Spoken Word Fellowship in Johnson City. In her earlier years she loved to sing and travel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters: Thelma Bennett, Alba and Georgia Calhoun and Hattie Benton and six brothers: Willie, Gurney, Tilford, Max, Ned and Ray Calhoun. Four sisters-in-law: Bertha Calhoun, Evelyn Calhoun, Dora Calhoun and Helen Calhoun.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years: Paul Webb. A very special brother and sister-in-law: Albee David & Mable Calhoun, Kingsport. and Carlos Calhoun, Newland, North Carolina. A special niece: Roma Baker & husband Hal, Gate City, Virginia, special niece: Eyvonne Faucette, Brown Summit, North Carolina. A special nephew: Tim Calhoun & wife Jennifer, and their children: Christian, Zachary & Leah, all of Fall Branch. Also, several other nieces and nephews of which she loved all of them very much. A host of friends and neighbors, employees of Memorial Funeral Chapel and special friends: Jeanette Clark and Beth Campbell.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Memorial Funeral Chapel, Elizabethton with Brother Steve Wilson and Brother George Smith officiating. The eulogy will be given by Grace Calhoun. Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023 in the Ashley Chapel Cemetery, Newland, North Carolina. Music will be provided by the Roberts family. Active Pallbearers will be Tim Calhoun, Christian Calhoun, Zachary Calhoun, Allen Calhoun, Kenny Calhoun, Rodney Baker, and Colton Faucette. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:45 p.m. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Webb family.