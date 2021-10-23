BLOUNTVILLE - Carl Wilson Smith, Jr. passed away on October 21, 2021 at his home in Blountville, TN. Carl was born August 17, 1944 in Yorkville, TN. He graduated from Kenton High School, where he played varsity basketball for the Kenton Warriors. He attended the University of Tennessee and graduated from Tennessee Technological University in 1968. He worked for Eastman Kodak in Kingsport, TN for over 30 years as a licensed professional engineer. He was a long-time resident of Blountville, TN and was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the American Radio Relay League for 60 years and participated in the Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service. He loved to fly small aircraft and was a senior member of the Civil Air Patrol for a time. He was also a Scoutmaster when his sons were young. He enjoyed bass and fly fishing, as well as the hunting and shooting sports. He was an avid reader and amateur astronomer.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents Carl W. Smith, Sr. and Vera Marie (June) Smith and his sister, Angela Smith Yarbro.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carolyn Patrick Smith; the mother of his children, Ellen Newmon Smith. He is survived by his brother, Reverend Robert A. (Tony) Smith (Jill); sons, John Smith (Amanda), Doug Smith (Denise) and daughter, Carla Newmon-Smith; grandchildren, Laura Booth (Alex), Sam Smith, Ben Smith and Alden Smith; great granddaughter, Ellieanna Booth and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be conducted at Sunnyside Cemetery in Kenton, TN. Reverend Robert Smith will officiate.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Smith family.