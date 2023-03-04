ABINGDON, VA - Carl V. Smith, age 95, went home to be with the Lord on January 18, 2023, in Abingdon, VA. He was born November 23, 1927, in Patrick County, VA, to the late Jessie Taylor Smith and Virginia Harriet Smith.
Early Wednesday morning Jesus asked Carl to come see the most beautiful woodland and forest ever and spend the day with Him. Excitedly, Carl went instantly to be with Jesus!
Carl was a successful businessman in the timber industry, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and Christian. He and Zettie are faithful members of Antioch Baptist Church, Bristol VA.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Zettie Marie Smith; three sons, Mickey Smith (Jo Zimmerman), Rick Smith, Mark Smith; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; one brother, Marvin Smith; one sister, Linda Nelson (Dewey); several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruby Goad (Lloyd), Glenn Smith (Mary), Francis Joyce (Lawrence); and sister-in-law Maxie Smith.
The burial was held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, with Military Honors at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, Pastor Brad Davis officiated.
The family of Carl V. Smith was cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, Main Street location, 427 E. Main Street, Abingdon VA 276-623-2700.