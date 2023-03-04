ABINGDON, VA - Carl V. Smith, age 95, went home to be with the Lord on January 18, 2023, in Abingdon, VA. He was born November 23, 1927, in Patrick County, VA, to the late Jessie Taylor Smith and Virginia Harriet Smith.

Early Wednesday morning Jesus asked Carl to come see the most beautiful woodland and forest ever and spend the day with Him. Excitedly, Carl went instantly to be with Jesus!

