Carl S. Evans departed this life Thursday June 16, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete. Professional services and care of Mr. Carl S. Evans and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971
Updated: June 17, 2022 @ 3:35 pm
