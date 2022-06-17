Kingsport, TN (37660)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.