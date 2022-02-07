WISE, VA - Carl Ray Snodgrass ended his Earthly journey and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the age of 84. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Charles Fredrick and Pearl Frazier Snodgrass; as well as sisters, Laura Ellen Grasham, Mary Arlena Little, Mavis Light, Eula Mae Conklin, and Velma Snodgrass; brothers, Charles Sidney Snodgrass and William Albert Snodgrass.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Louise Adams Snodgrass of Wise, VA; son and daughter-in-law Scott and Beth Snodgrass of Wise, VA; granddaughters, Lily Elkins (Ethan) and Emma Snodgrass of Wise, VA; sister, Doris Aileen Snodgrass of Kingsport, TN and a host of other relatives and friends.
Carl was a graduate of J.J. Kelly high school and a two-time graduate of Clinch Valley College, first in 1957 and again in 1989. He was also a veteran of the United States Army and Army Reserves, serving from 1960-1967. He was a member of the First Church of God in Wise. He began his career in banking with Wise County National Bank, going on to help found and become President of First State Bank. Carl also served on the Wise Town Council and as Mayor of the Town of Wise. For the last 30 years, he was the face of economic development in Wise County, working with Wise County Economic Development and the Industrial Development Authority. He was instrumental in the renovation of the Wise Inn as well as bringing the Dominion Power Plant, the Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park, and data center startups to the area. Most of all, Carl was a servant-leader who loved the Lord, his family, and his community. His life was devoted to helping people. He entered the Kingdom of God hearing “well done, good and faithful servant.”
Services for Carl will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 9, 2022 in the Wise Cemetery. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Wise County Food Bank (P.O. Box 2977 in Wise). Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
