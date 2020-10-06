KINGSPORT - Carl “Pudy” Stevens, 68, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, October 04, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital following a period of declining health.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
Military Honors will follow at 2:00 pm by the American Legion Post #3, Post #265 and the Virginia National Guard Honor’s Team.
A Celebration of life Service will follow with Pastor Mike Anglin officiating.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses of Holston Valley Hospital for their compassion and care.
The care of Carl Stevens and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
