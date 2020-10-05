KINGSPORT - Carl “Pudy” Stevens, 68, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, October 04, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital following a period of declining health.
He was born in Kingsport, was a former resident of Fall Branch and had lived in Kingsport most of his life.
Carl worked as a heavy equipment operator for Mac Slaughter Construction and retired from Exide Battery Co.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl R. Stevens, Sr.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 30+ years, Joyce Darnell Stevens; sons, Carl James Stevens (Dawn), Gene Stevens, James Brewer and Shane Stevens; grandchildren, Taylor, Justin, Breanna and Ava; mother, Ruby Hashbarger Stevens; sisters, Judy Cochran, Sandra Painter (Danny), Lisa Rush (Steve Archer) and Mary Littleton; brothers, Tommy Stevens (Sandra) and Terry Stevens (Diane); special little dog, “Sunny”, special aunt, Shirley Hubbard, special uncle, Jim Hashbarger; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
Military Honors will follow at 2:00 pm by the American Legion Post #3, Post #265 and the Virginia National Guard Honor’s Team.
A Celebration of life Service will follow with Pastor Mike Anglin officiating.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses of Holston Valley Hospital for their compassion and care.
The care of Carl Stevens and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.