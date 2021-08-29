BRISTOL, TN - Carl N. Durham, age 86, of Bristol, TN, went home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 28, 2021 following complications from pulmonary fibrosis. Carl was born on June 23, 1935 in Pound, VA. He was a Veteran of the United States military having proudly served his country in the US Army. After his departure from the military, Carl attended and graduated from ETSU with a degree in chemistry.
Carl was the director of scientific development at King Pharmaceuticals as an analytical research chemist. During a 35-year career with the FDA, Beecham, SKB, and King Pharmaceuticals, Carl demonstrated an uncommon personal commitment to excellence in scientific methodology. Carl’s witness and use of Christian principles in the workplace served as an ongoing inspiration to all. He remained an active member of the American Chemical Society for 50 years.
Carl was an active member of Bethel View Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He faithfully served for 35 + years with the Gideon Ministry, holding several offices and speaking on behalf of the organization, as they spread the gospel through the distribution of the Holy Bible. Carl was preceded in death by his mother, Izetta Bentley Durham, twin brother Clyde Durham and brothers Cecil, Claude, Hubert, Denver, Virgil and sister, Marcella.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Faye, and 3 daughters; Karen Baker (Joe), Sharon Pickering (James), Martie Carpenter (Toby) and his son Phillip Durham (Angel). He was a loving papaw to 7 grandchildren; Josh, Katie, Eric (Kelsey), Nathan, Nick, Nolan and Ruthie.
Carl will be remembered for his faith, his servant’s heart, and his love for his family, friends and church. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Andy Wood and Pastor Joe Baker officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesday, prior to the service. The committal service and interment will follow at Eastern Heights Cemetery. The members of his Sunday School Class, The Crusaders, will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Gideons International Bristol, TN Camp, PO Box 2083, Bristol, TN 37621.
To view the service LIVE, please visit: https://bit.ly/3zvufnW.
