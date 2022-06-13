Carl Monroe Johnson Sr., 78, went to be with his beloved wife in Heaven on Friday, June 10, 2022. Carl was born to parents, Carl and Estelle Johnson on August 25, 1943 in Virginia. Carl resided in Sullivan County Tennessee most of his life where he worked several years at Colonial Heights Exxon as a mechanic. He also was employed with Kingsport Times News and most recently, as a cook at Greystone Healthcare in Blountville, Tennessee. Carl enjoyed hobbies such as working on cars but especially loved spending quality time with his grandchildren and family. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Estelle Johnson; wife of 59 years, Bertha Lee Johnson; brother, Vernal Johnson and grandson, Tony Satterfield.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his son, Carl Johnson Jr. “JJ” (Renae); daughters, Tammy Keller, Robin Laney (Bubba) and Susan Story; sisters, Helen Babb (Jimmy) and Dinah Hodge; brother, Frank Johnson (Delores); grandchildren, Amanda Greene, Buck Johnson, Mathew Johnson, Jason Johnson, Caleb Johnson, Malayna Johnson, Michael Thorpe, Jeremy Laney, Joseph Laney, Ashley Logan and Justin Brickey; 28 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, Tennessee 37617. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Kenneth Kryvenchuk will follow at 7:00pm. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 2:00pm in the Garden of Gethsemane in East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and cemetery is honored to serve the family of Carl Monroe Johnson Sr.