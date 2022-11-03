Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint. Isaiah 40:30-31

NORTON, VA - Carl McAfee, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on November 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Norton, Virginia on July 1, 1929, the youngest son of T.M. and Nan McAfee. A child of the depression, his family moved from Norton to various places for his father to find work. One location included Birmingham, Alabama. While there in 1945, Carl sold newspapers in order to attend his first college football game, Alabama vs. Tennessee. Alabama won and for the remainder of his life Carl was an avid Crimson Tide fan. Unfortunately, the team’s most recent encounter was somewhat distressing.

