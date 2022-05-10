Carl Lee Painter, 78, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Rock Springs United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor Harry Layell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers are Stanley Hite, Paul Chapman, John Gray and Mac McDougal.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Rock Springs United Methodist Church in Carl’s memory.
