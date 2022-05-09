Carl Lee Painter, 78, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born February 24, 1944 to the late Roy Lee and Mary Addie Carroll Painter. Carl graduated from Sullivan High School in 1963 and worked many years at Lynn Garden Hardware and later at Kingsport True Value Hardware. After retirement, he enjoyed making things in his woodworking shop and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ellen Hensley Painter; daughter, Tracy Taylor and husband, Brian; granddaughter, Leighann Booth and husband, Jaden; grandson, Michael Taylor; many extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Rock Springs United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor Harry Layell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers are Stanley Hite, Paul Chapman, John Gray and Mac McDougal.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Rock Springs United Methodist Church in Carl’s memory.
