KINGSPORT - Carl L Johnson, age 82, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. Carl was born in VA on July 30, 1939, son to the late Holmer and Irene Johnson. In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his loving wife Katherine Johnson of 61 years, two brothers David Johnson and Bernard Johnson.
Carl is survived by his two sons, Curtis and Chris Johnson & daughter-in-law Katie; one granddaughter Cayla and three grandsons Cody, Clayton, and Corey Johnson; nine great-grandchildren; sister Barbara Farmer and brother Ralph Johnson.
Carl was also a member of the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Johnson family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021 from 5-7 PM with a funeral service to follow at 7 PM at East Lawn Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at 12 noon.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Johnson family.