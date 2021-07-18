KINGSPORT - Carl Kenneth Davis (also known as Poncho) went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2021. Kenneth was born in Kingsport, TN on August 21, 1933. He was a longtime resident of the Church Hill TN and Fairview VA areas. He was a graduate of Lynn View High School and played on the first football team organized there. After graduating high school Kenneth served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and later continued that service with the Army Reserves during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked and retired from Holliston Mills in Hawkins County TN.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents George Lee and Bessie Taylor Davis; his brother, Mack Lafon Davis; his sister, Juanita Davis Reed, and nephews Larry Davis and Jerry Wayne Dickerson.
Surviving are his loving wife, Carolyn Berry Davis; daughter, Lori-Elaine Davis Rouse; brother, Delano Davis; grandsons, Hunter Rouse and Gabriel Hagood; granddaughter, Haley Rouse; great granddaughter and grandson, Lailah and Maison; a special nephew, Roger Davis and numerous nieces and nephews.
A military graveside service will be held at 11:30 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the rites. Rev. David Kern will also officiate. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:15 am.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Davis family.