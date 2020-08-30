KINGSPORT - Carl K. Cumbow, age 93, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Carl was born in Abingdon, VA, on January 11, 1927, and resided in Kingsport most of his life. He was a Navy veteran and a 20 year member of Calvary Baptist Church. Carl retired from the Kingsport Press, Hawkins County Plant, with over 40 years of service.
Carl was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Carl was an avid aviation enthusiast, whose love for flying developed into a most fulfilling hobby of building radio controlled airplanes. His passion of building, flying and the friendships that have developed over the years have proven to be a great accomplishment his Carl’s life.
Carl was preceded in death by three siblings, Elsie Price, Leona Ball and John Cumbow.
Left to cherish Carl’s memory are his loving wife of 72 years, Patsy Cumbow; daughters, Vicky Stathas and Carla Elliott (Jerry); grandson, Shea Stribling; great-grandchildren, Laila and Gabe Stribling; two step-granddaughters; special friends, Ralph and Betty Fulkerson; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Military Graveside Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 at 10:00 am, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in the Garden of the Apostles at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Donnie Brannen officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet graveside at 9:45 am.
The family would like express their extreme gratitude to caregivers, Ann Rector and Tina Ingle for the kindness, care and compassion shown to Carl and the family during this difficult time.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Carl K. Cumbow and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.