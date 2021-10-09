KINGSPORT - Carl Joe Haynes, Jr. 83, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Gate City to the late Carl Joe and Eva Haynes. Joe was a graduate of Cleveland High School as well as Whitney Business College. He served his country in the US Army. Joe retired from Eastman Chemical after 32 years of service. After his retirement he worked for Carter-Trent Funeral Home for 15 years. He was a devoted member of Cedar View Independent Methodist Church. Joe was a man who truly loved the Lord and showed it through his daily walk.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Phyllis Haynes; brother, Lowell Haynes; and his sister, Clarice Hobbs.
Survivors include his son, Joe Haynes and wife, Cindy; grandchildren, Heather (Aaron) Ketron, Matthew (Brittani) Haynes, Maylee (Preston) Miracle; four great-grandchildren whom he adored, Josiah and Hadley Ketron, Eli and Olivia Haynes; brothers, Lucian Haynes and Tom (Chris) Haynes; along with several nieces and nephews that he loved.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 and Pastor Timothy Strickland officiating. Carter-Trent Funeral Home staff will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar View Independent Methodist Church, 1421 Gibson Mill Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660
We love you Papaw.… “A bushel and a peck, and a hug around the neck”.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Haynes family.