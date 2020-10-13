Carl Hylton, 85, of Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Carl was born on July 4, 1935 in Clintwood, VA to the late Leon and Mable Hylton. He was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather. Carl had a very strong work ethic, and he was devoted to his faith. He was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church for 50 years where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and he led many committees. Carl was an avid bike rider, cross country skier, and he loved music. He enjoyed watching the VA Tech Hokies and UT Vols. Carl worked as a pharmacist at Holston Valley Medical Center, and also at Johnson City Medical Center, where he retired.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his brother, Robert G. Hylton.
Those left to cherish Carl’s memory are his loving wife, Erma Jean Statzer Hylton; daughter, Stephanie Johnston and husband, John David; and grandson, Ross Hylton Johnston.
A Private Family Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor Evan Edwards officiating.
The Memorial Service may be viewed live at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160262062581029 beginning at 9:55 am.
Visitors are welcome at the residence of Mrs. Hylton at any time. The family request that any visitors wear a mask.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Suncrest Hospice for their compassionate care and also to their church family.
Memorial Contributions in Carl’s memory may be made to Indian Springs Baptist Church Music Ministry, 325 Hill Rd., Kingsport, TN 37664.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Carl Hylton and is family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.